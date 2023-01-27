Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe

Steamers Bar & Grill is officially open in South Lake Tahoe for the community to enjoy.

Provided / Paul Brenner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open.

After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6.

“We are excited to officially be back open after a longer than expected time away,” said Paul Brenner, co-owner of Steamers Bar & Grill. “It ended up being down a little longer than we wanted, but we’re happy to have our doors open to the South Lake Tahoe community once again.”

Heather Cords and Brenner broke ground on the revamping of Steamers in September 2022. While the owners wanted to make a few elevated changes to the dive bar, they were adamant that they wanted to keep the “cozy, welcoming vibe” that Steamers has offered to its guests for years.

“When we took over, we just cleaned it up a bit, it’s still the same place that we all love, just elevated,” Cords said. “We brought on a brand-new kitchen staff, bringing in a revamped menu, so we’re really excited about that.”

Steamers Bar & Grill’s updated menu.

Provided / Paul Brenner

Steamers’ new menu boasts an array of new appetizer and entrée options that tether to most guests’ cravings. Classic handhelds such as a buffalo chicken sandwich and a smash burger are on the menu, as well as authentic favorites such as Mexican pork chili verde and a banh mi sandwich.

“We wanted to streamline the menu to keep it simple, but offer more than just fried food options,” Cords said. “A lot of the options we offer are made in-house now and we’ve gotten great feedback on the new menu. We’re really excited for the community to try it.”

While there’s plenty of new options, Cords confirmed that the classic Steamers tacos are still at the top of the menu, offering their classic parmesan-crusted tortilla tacos to guests to continue to enjoy.

“I know people are excited about our tacos, so of course we wanted to keep them available,” Cords said. “We have beef, chicken, carnitas, and fish tacos available for our guests to enjoy.”

Along with the refreshed food menu, the owners are eager to continue to elevate the space in the months ahead, meshing the indoor and outdoor space seamlessly to be a hub for live music and community gatherings.

“I keep hearing the stories about how Steamers was the hosting spot of local softball leagues and little league teams and would be a spot for groups to meet, and we are working to bring that back,” Brenner said. “We’ve talked about working with local sports groups as well as veteran groups to be a supporter in the community for them.”

With Steamers opening its doors for the first time in four months, the owners are excited to grow the business, bring elevated changes, and have it back open for the South Lake Tahoe community to enjoy.

Steamers owners Paul Brenner and Heather Cords.

Provided

“While things will be ever-changing around here, we are very intentional and want to keep Steamers what it was and try to bring it back to what it was,” Brenner said. “As we learn more, we’re working to see what we can do best and how we can best be a community hub.”

After undergoing a long period of being closed, Brenner and Cords couldn’t be more grateful and excited to bring Steamers back to the community as the spot “where locals meet.”

“This was three years in the making, we’ve been trying to get this pushed through for years, so when it finally happened and we got the green light, we couldn’t wait to open back up,” Cords said. “The community has been incredibly amazing – so welcoming, so friendly to us. It couldn’t be a better community to be a part of. It doesn’t feel like a job, it feels like family here.”

For more information on Steamers Bar & Grill, visit steamersbargrill.com or call 530-541-8818. Steamers is located at 2236 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.