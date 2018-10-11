‘Steel Magnolias’ finishing run at Valhalla Tahoe

Valhalla Tahoe is wrapping up the 2018 Art, Music and Theatre Festival with a classic performance.

"Steel Magnolias" wraps up its October run at the Boathouse Theatre this weekend, and with tickets going fast you don't want to wait.

The performance stars an all-star local cast (Ashley Wallick, Stephanie Grigsby, Diana Arington Evans, Ann Swallow, Ginger Nicolay Davis, Michelle Sennings) and is directed by Mark Williams, a veteran of the theater.

For those unfamiliar with the story (don't lie to us, we know that you know it) "Steel Magnolias" is the story of six women, their ups and downs, and their enduring friendships — a plot that evokes both laughter and tears, sometimes at the same time.

The play, based on the real death of writer Robert Harling's sister from diabetic complications, quickly became an Off-Broadway hit in the mid '80s, leading to the film adaptation three years later.

Since then the story has become a symbol for both the strong and delicate nature of female relationships. As Huffpost noted in a 2014 piece reflecting on the film adaptation, the story "epitomizes the bond of female friendship."

"Steel magnolias" at Valhalla Tahoe runs through Oct. 14. All performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 if purchased online at valhallatahoe.com. Prices at the door are $2 higher for general admission.

Valhalla Tahoe is located at 1 Valhalla Road just outside of the city of South Lake Tahoe.