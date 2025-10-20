Steelheads steal rubber match from Knight Monsters 6-5

STATELINE, NV – The Tahoe Knight Monsters dropped the third and final game of opening weekend to the Idaho Steelheads by a final tally of 6 to 5.

Tahoe jumped out in front in the first period thanks to the 30th career ECHL goal from Sloan Stanick to make it 1-0. At the 18:41 mark, it was Casey Bailey scoring his fourth goal in two games to put the Knight Monsters up 2-0. However, two Steelheads goals in the final minute of the frame from Ayrton Martino and Liam Malmquist leveled the game at 2 heading to the locker room.

In the second, Tahoe was buzzing early, scoring three goals in 58 seconds in the opening five minutes of the frame. Samuel Mayer got his first career ECHL goal, Kevin Wall followed it up with his first in a Knight Monsters uniform, and Trent Swick got his second of the season to make it 5-2 Tahoe with 15:33 left in the period. Idaho again struck in the final 60 seconds of the period off a goal by Nick Canade to make it 5-3 Knight Monsters at the break.

In the third, it was all Idaho as Robbie Holmes notched his first ECHL goal at the 5:36 mark to make it 5-4, and Brendan Hoffmann scored a pair of goals at the 7:10 mark and the 11:38 mark, respectively, to give the Steelheads a 6-5 victory and an opening weekend series win.

The Knight Monsters are on the road Friday, October 24, to take on the Tulsa Oilers. The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit http://www.knightmonstershockey.com