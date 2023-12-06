Step Up 2 star Briana Evigan to host free event in the Loft Theatre

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif – Briana Evigan, actor, conservationist, and wildlife activist, is hosting a free meet and greet event at The Loft Theatre, Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. Her film credits include starring role in the Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up All In, Sorority Role, From Dusk Till Dawn Burning Bright and more.

She’s now living full-time in Zimbabwe doing some incredible work in Africa, and she wants to share it in person in The Loft Theatre. She will sharing her work through videos, pictures, and open discussion.

Briana Evigan

Evigan was drawn to activism while on a vacation to Asia where she learned about the elephant abuse in tourism camps.

“I was actually riding an elephant at the time and they were painting and playing soccer and all this stuff and I realized we were breaking these animals for human consumption and entertainment,” Evigan told the Tribune. “It broke me and I was part of the problem.”

Evigan with an elephant, the animal that inspired her conservation journey. Provided / Briana Evigan

Following that experience, she had many more heartwarming, heartbreaking and memorable experiences with animals but she soon realized, looking at poachers and animal trainers, that she couldn’t solve the animal problem until she helped humans. This led her to create An Abundant Village.

Evigan, along with her co-founder Stuart Newton, who are the principals of Abundant Village (a 501c3 organization), will be sharing their construction of abundant villages in Africa. An Abundant Village is an eco-friendly village built from the ground up that works as a source for the most needed resources to the communities that surround it. This includes clean water, food, energy, housing, childcare, healthcare, education, and job opportunities.

“An Abundant Village acts as a source to the most needed resources for the communities that surround it,” said Evigan.

Each village is self-sustaining and will generate enough income to cover its own ongoing expenses. Each village will be run locally and curated differently to meet the unique needs of each community.

“If you’re suffering, you’re not dreaming and if you’re not dreaming, you’re not living. We all got to dream our whole lives, we got to be artists, we got to be whatever we wanted to be,” said Evigan. “We wanted to create a place with opportunity, once you get past water, food and energy, where you can dream.”

View Short Reel Here On Abundant Villages

Around this same time, Evigan decided to step away from the entertainment industry and reconnect with her love for nature.

“The entertainment business is incredible, and there are so many good pieces of it, I think I just started getting lost in the toxicity of it all and the comparing games and hierarchy and the sense of being put on pedestal. Where do you go from there? You fall, which is exactly what happened,” Evigan said.

This lead her to create MoveMe Studios so she could continue working, and doing what she loved, without waiting on other people.

During this event, she will talk about more about her journey and her work. While she hopes this event will raise money for An Abundant Village, she also hopes it will help people become inspired to find their passions.

Learn more about MoveMe Studios and Abundant Villages here: https://moveme.studio/about

Reserved seats are FREE. Simply pick your seat out online at https://thelofttahoe.com and the tickets will be emailed to you.

IMPORTANT INFO: Please join us prior to the event at Taste At The Loft, the award-winning American Tapas Restaurant, adjacent to the theatre for dinner and drinks prior to the event. Recommended reservation time would be 7-7:30 p.m. Visit https://thelofttahoe.com for reservations or more information. Parking is available in the Heavenly Village Parking Garage for just $5.00 after 5 p.m.