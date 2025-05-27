Stephen Curry returns to American Century Championship to reclaim title

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Stephen Curry, the 2023 American Century Championship winner is back in the field to defend his title of two years ago in the 36th annual tournament, July 9-13, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com . The NBA icon was unable to compete last year as the call for country had the four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP winning a Gold Medal with Team USA’s Olympic basketball team in France, with yet another electric performance in his chosen sport.

The last memory the Golden State Warriors superstar has from Lake Tahoe was walking off the 18th green clutching the winner’s trophy amid pandemonium after dropping a dramatic 18-foot eagle putt for victory. He’ll join 2024 winner Mardy Fish, the former tennis star, sharing the informal moniker of “co-champions.” Curry’s winning putt dropped Fish into the runner-up spot.

Stephen Curry raised the winner’s trophy in 2023. Provided / American Century Championship

Curry’s wire-to-wire victory included four eagles highlighted by a second-round hole-in-one on the 152-yard 7th hole followed by a celebratory sprint from tee to green, the most prominent viral sports video highlight of 2023. https://www.nbcsports.com/watch/golf/curry-goes-wild-after-ace-at-lake-tahoe

It will once again be a Curry family affair with Dell and Seth Curry also joining the celebrity field of 90 sports and entertainment stars. The tournament will feature Hall of Famers from the NFL, NBA and MLB, active and retired players, and Hollywood actors, comedians and entertainers. The three-day, 54-hole event includes a $750,000 purse, with $150,000 going to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits.

South Shore’s most popular special event includes fan favorites Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Travis and Jason Kelce, Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Ray Romano, Nate Bargatze, Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Baumgartner and Jack Wagner, who along with Jim McMahon are the only two players who’ve competed in every tournament. Current NFL stars feature 2024 MVP Josh Allen, first timer George Kittle of the Forty Niners, Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, Davante Adams, Kyle Juszczyk, Adam Thielen, Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

NFL Hall of Famers feature Jerry Rice, Steve Young, John Elway, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, Tim Brown, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware and Dwight Freeney. Retired MLB superstars include Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Hall of Famer Joe Maurer, Kevin Millar, Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley.

In addition to the “co-champions,” top players feature Annika Sorenstam, Joe Pavelski, the former Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks center, MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz, former Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe and NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

The tournament’s format and setting perfectly complement the Tahoe vibe, with players and galleries enjoying beachfront and mountain views between the action during the day and the 24-hour lifestyle throughout the evenings.

The 2025 American Century Championship will utilize the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded by score per hole. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design, has been rated by Golf Digest Magazine as one of “America’s Top 100 Golf Courses.”

The event will be televised by NBC Sports, GOLF Channel and Peacock over the course of the three days.

American Century Investments, the title sponsor of the championship since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community.

Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8 million to local and national non-profits including the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization.