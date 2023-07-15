Stephen Curry sinks hole-in-one at American Century Championship

Stephen Curry knocked in the fifth hole-in-one in American Century Championship history on Saturday. Curry aced the par-3, seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Stephen Curry is known for his range on the basketball court, but on Saturday the Golden State Warriors guard splashed in a shot deeper than any he’s made on the hardwood, sinking a hole-in-one on the par-3, seventh hole at the American Century Championship.

Curry drained the shot from 152 yards out during the second round of play at Edgewoood Tahoe Golf Course, marking the fifth hole-in-one in tournament history and first on the seventh hole.

Curry came into the second round with a four-point lead under the Modified Stableford scoring format. He parred the first five holes of the morning, and then sank a birdie on the sixth hole. Curry followed that up with an ace on the next hole, and then bogeyed the eighth hole.

Curry currently leads the field with 43 points as he makes the turn to play the back nine. Former tennis player Mardy Fish and NHL player Joe Pavelski are tied for second with 34 points.

The last hole-in-one at the American Century Championship was by former NHL player Joe Sakic in 2011.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.