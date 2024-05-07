Stephen Curry to miss American Century Championship due to USA Olympic Team commitment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The call for country and Olympic team unity has Stephen Curry lacing up his basketball shoes for Paris and setting his golf clubs aside this July, foregoing his title defense at the American Century Championship, the celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

“I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to defend my title at the American Century Championship in Tahoe this summer, but the chance to represent my country and, hopefully, win an Olympic gold medal the first time at the 2024 Games in Paris is an opportunity that I simply could not pass up,” said Curry. “I look forward to returning to the shores of Lake Tahoe and creating more memories next July and in subsequent years. In the interim, I know that Dell and Seth will represent the Curry family well in my absence, but if one of them doesn’t come home with another trophy for our mantel, I will be highly disappointed!”

Dell, Steph and Seth Curry. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Well, we’ve discovered that the only thing Stephen Curry can’t do is be in two places at once,” said Jon Miller, President, NBC Sports Acquisitions and Partnerships. “Obviously, the tournament and our fans are as disappointed as Steph that he can’t be here, but representing our country at the Olympics and going for gold is a proud priority to support. We wish Team USA and our entire Olympic contingent well and look forward to having Steph defend his American Century title in 2025.”

Curry won the 2023 championship with the same flair he’s displayed on the basketball court throughout his career. He carded four eagles in three days of tournament play, including a hole-in-one during the second round and a scintillating, clutch do-or-die, 18-foot putt on the final hole to capture the title. In winning, Curry became the first active athlete in 23 years to claim the title (Al Del Greco, Tennessee Titans), and the first African-American in the tournament’s 35 years. ( americancenturychampionship.com )

In addition to Dell and Seth, the tournament will feature 84 sports and entertainment celebrities competing at Edgewood Tahoe, July 12-14, preceded by a Wednesday practice round and the Thursday Celebrity-Am, July 10-11. The field represents a collection of Hall of Famers, All-Pros, All-Stars and fan favorites including Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Josh Allen, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Ray Allen, DeMarcus Ware, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Lowry, Brian Urlacher, Charles Woodson, Canelo, and Larry Fitzgerald. Entertainers feature Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Ray Romano, Don Cheadle, Carson Daly, Jake Owen, Larry the Cable Guy, Rob Riggle, and Brian Baumgartner. Previous tournament winners include 3-time champions Romo and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, two-time winner Jack Wagner, along with Mardy Fish, and Vinny Del Negro, plus top competitors Annika Sorenstam, John Smoltz and NHL star Joe Pavelski. americancenturychampionship.com .

The three-day, 54-hole tournament awards a $750,000 purse, with $150,000 to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits. The 2024 American Century Championship will utilize the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded by score per hole. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a George Fazio design, has been ranked among America’s top 100 courses by numerous golf publications through the years.

The tournament’s format and setting perfectly complement the informal Tahoe vibe, with players and gallery enjoying beachfront and mountain views between the action. Boats line the stretch of the course along the par 3, 17th hole, uniquely enhancing the party atmosphere. Spectators positioned along the hole enjoy good-natured bantering with the players as they slam dunk and shoot threes at the basketball hoop adjacent to the tee box and toss footballs and souvenirs to fans.

American Century Investments, the title sponsor of the championship since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports, theLake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated nearly $8 million to local and national non-profits.

For the latest details, photos, celebrity tweets use #ACCgolf and follow @ACChampionship on Twitter and Instagram , and Facebook . For tournament information and updates: AmericanCenturyChampionship .