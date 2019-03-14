Stephen Marley performing at Crystal Bay Lake Tahoe

Reggae royalty is coming to Tahoe Tuesday.

Stephen Marley brings his Acoustic Jams Tour to the Crystal Bay Casino for a performance you don't want to miss.

If you're thinking to yourself, "that name sounds familiar," it's likely due to Stephen's father, Bob.

As his online bio notes, Stephen "began his career as a precocious 6-year-old singing, dancing and playing percussion with his siblings in the group The Melody Makers whose first single "Children Playing In The Streets" was produced by their father in 1979 and released on Tuff Gong, the label founded by Bob in the late '60s.

"Just like his older brother Ziggy, Stephen acquired his initial studio skills by watching his father."

The two brothers in 1993 formed Ghetto Youths International, a record label that shares a name with their nonprofit created to help underprivileged people across the globe.

Through the label, the younger Marley continued to produce and help with other artists' albums, eventually culminating in his first solo album, "Mind Control," in 2007.

His debut was well received. As Angus Taylor noted while writing for the BBC at the time, the album contains moments of homage to the sound his father brought into homes across the world, while largely blazing his own path by pulling in a handful of different music genres.

"Upbeat but reflective, Mind Control is a competent first release; the work of an artist with one foot in the past but his eyes on the future," Taylor wrote.

Marley makes his way to Tahoe's North Shore Tuesday, March 19.

You can learn more about him, his tour, the foundation and more at http://www.stephenmarleymusic.com.