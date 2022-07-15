Stern is new principal for Incline Elementary School

John Stern



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — John Stern is the new principal for Incline Elementary School.

In a letter to the community on social media Stern wrote he is looking forward becoming part of the Incline community.

“It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to you as the incoming principal at Incline Elementary School,” Stern said. “It is truly an honor to become a part of the Incline family and community.”

Stern comes to the community with 12 years of experience as an educator. Most of his career has been spent at the K-8 levels. Stern most recently served as assistant principal and principal at the high school level in northeastern Nevada.

Stern added, “On a personal level, my wife and I have a 4-year-old son, a 16-month-old daughter, and a 2-month-old daughter. We love watching and playing sports, going hiking, watching movies, and going on road trips.”

The incoming principal will spend the summer working to ensure a smooth transition by familiarizing himself with the building, community, the unique opportunities Incline Elementary School provides.

“I believe wholeheartedly that every student deserves a quality education and that only happens when everyone works together for the best interests of our children,” Stern said.

Stern finished his letter to the community with the promise to be “driven by doing what’s best for the kids.”

To contact Stern, email to jstern@washoeschools.net .