Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart added to 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

Steve Miller Band is returning to Tahoe’s South Shore this summer and the band is bringing a country legend to the show.

Billed as “Classic Rock Meets Classic Country,” Marty Stuart will be joining the band for the Tahoe performance, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24.

Tickets go on sale to the general public here starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.

This will be the second straight year Steve Miller Band performs as part of the Tahoe Summer Concert Series. The band — known for hits such as “The Joker,” “Rock’n Me” and “Fly Like an Eagle” — performed in 2018 with Peter Frampton.

Steve Miller Band is the latest act added to the 2019 lineup. Harveys Lake Tahoe has already announced Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan and Pentatonix for this year’s concert series.