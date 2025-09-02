Steve-O brings his ‘Crash & Burn Tour’ to Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – Late-Nite Productions & One Vision Entertainment present “The MLK Weekend Crash and Burn Tour” featuring Steve-O (from Jackass / Wildboys).

The performance will be held at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Showroom on Saturday January 17, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Stunt-loving Jackass star Steve-O will bring his brand-new, completely uncensored “Crash & Burn Tour”. The multimedia comedy tour comes with a “content advisory” for the weak hearted!

“I’ve made a lot of bad decisions, and few were worse than the ones I made for my new ‘Crash And Burn’ tour,” Steve-O (aka Stephen Glover) says. “What’s so fun about this new multimedia show is that you don’t just hear the ridiculous stories of my latest, dumbest, unbelievably naughty exploits, you see them happen for yourself, completely uncensored.”

A self-proclaimed “professional idiot” (the title of his memoir), Steve-O first found fame in 2000 as a performer of dangerous, outrageous stunts on Jackass, an MTV reality show. Before finding fame with MTV’s OTT stunt show Jackass, Steve-O had already had some wild experiences. He’d lived in five countries, been arrested multiple times, and worked as a clown on a cruise ship. Then, as Jackass evolved from TV hit to worldwide movie franchise, he drank a goldfish and threw it back up. He snorted wasabi. He tightrope-walked over alligators with raw meat in his trousers.

Since the TV show ruled the world, from 2000-2007, Steve-O’s started looking after himself a bit more. He quit drinking and drugs in 2008, before branching out into the less-taxing worlds of podcasting and YouTube. But he’s still as wild as ever!

For his recent run of comedy shows under the banner “The Crash & Burn Tour”, he filmed himself “doing the unspeakable” skydiving and getting anaesthetized on a bike. It may seem mindless but, as Steve-O explains, it’s all part of his philosophy of ‘distraction therapy’. After all, whatever problem you’re facing, it can’t be worse than having some staples in your “you know what”, right?

Info: LateNiteProductions.com / Tickets: Ticketmaster.com