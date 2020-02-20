Steve Poltz and The Gold Souls at Crystal Bay Club

The Gold Souls will perform after Steve Poltz this Saturday.

If you go ... What: An Evening with Steve Poltz and after party w/ The Gold Souls When: 9 p.m., Saturday Feb. 22 Where: The Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino (14 State Route 28, Crystal Bay) Tickets: $25 Info: www.poltz.com, www.thegoldsouls.com

Steve Poltz is a Canadaian folk singer, songwriter and a comedian.

His music resembles that a bit of country, folk and Americana.

At 9 p.m., Saturday Feb. 22, Poltz will be performing in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino. Poltz gained significant popularity from his collaborations with Jewel.

Poltz co-wrote Jewels top hit “You Were Meant For Me.”

Poltz also founded the indie-rock group “The Rugburns”. 20 years ago, Poltz released his solo debut, “One Left Shoe” where he made a name for himself in the music industry.

A majority of his songs include hope, love and contemplation.

Poltz’s 2020 tour goes throughout the United States and into Canada.

Along with Steve Poltz, on Saturday night, The Gold Souls will play.

They are a storytelling, funk and soul band from the Bay Area and Sacramento.

This vintage-styled band has been touring around the country since their debut at the Joshua Tree Music Festival.

The Gold Souls broke into the music industry in 2017 with their popular single “Nobody” and have been since growing.

Tickets to the show with Steve Poltz and The Gold Souls are $25.

For more information on either bands visit http://www.poltz.com or http://www.thegoldsouls.com.