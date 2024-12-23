STHS alpine team skis toward goals, 2 races under belt

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Athletes of the South Tahoe High School alpine ski have their eyes set on a top three team finish and qualifying multiple racers for the state races at Kirkwood in February.

The athletes now have two races under their belts as they ski towards these goals.

The team just wrapped up the second race of the season on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Alpine Meadows. Out of eight teams, the girl Vikings placed fourth and fifth in their first two races, led by Piper Elliot, Cece Martone, Mollie VanKirk, and Charlotte Warren. The team is captained by their only four year athlete, senior Josie Feeney.

The boys team placed fourth and third at their first two races. Kash VanKirk, Max Fish, Trevor Mattila, and Jace Villanueva led the team.

David Jones has coached the team for eight years, three years assisting and five years as head coach. He is joined by three assistant coaches, Rich Elder, Jason Rolfe and Joe Blanchard.

Elder has seen the team through over 10 seasons. STHS alumni, Rolfe, brings experience from running a race program in Jackson Hole. Blanchard has many seasons of experience as a ski patroller in California and New Zealand, and has had two kids compete on the high school team.

The team skis at Boreal for their next race on Jan. 8.