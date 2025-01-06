STHS boys wrestling success at invitational tournament

The STHS boys wrestling team at the Sparks Invitational, Jan 4-5.

Provided

SPARKS, Nev. – The South Tahoe High School boys wrestling team competed in the Sparks Invitational wrestling tournament Jan. 4-5, and returned home with more than one medal and plaque to show for their success.

Seniors Kash Hendrick (165 lbs) and Theodore Bergquist (126 lbs) returned as champions.

Sophomore Conner Hennessee (157 lbs) and freshman Elijah Carranza (106 lbs) placed third in their divisions.

Freshman Erik Burkett (175 lbs) took fourth.

Sophmore Jack Bergquist (120 lbs) and junior Ernie Sals (175 lbs) took sixth.

Three athletes had a 1-2 tournament record. Those were freshman, Jake Hennessee (138 lbs), junior Jed Dean (150 lbs) and junior Jayden Cenidoza (150 lbs).

Coach Robert Hook said there were hard fought losses from Brady Higgins (144 lbs) and Damian Santana (175 lbs) with a 0-2 record at the tournament.

It was a strong team performance overall as the team earned 5th place out of 30 teams and both of their champions, seniors Hendrick and Bergquist, won the most outstanding wrestler in the light weight and middle weight divisions.

Coach Hook says the outstanding success so far this season has been led by the two seniors who have also come away champions at prior tournaments, Hendrick, at the Cody Louk Invitational and Bergquist at the Mustang Invitational.

Hook has seen great improvement from Higgins, Jack Bergquist, Carranza and Santan that has been inspired by team leaders junior Ernie Salas, Hennessy and Burkett. These leaders inspire everyone to practice harder and wrestle harder at tournaments, according to the coach.

“I would also like to thank my helpers who I could not be running the team so well without their help,” Hook says, “My assistant coach Ken Robbins, the girls’ head coach Gary Whitehouse and the girls’ assistant coach Mark Lilly and the athletic director Kevin Hennessee.”

The team has an upcoming duel, finding themselves again in Sparks, Nev. on Jan 6, and a Senior night duel with Truckee and Incline Village on Jan. 9 at STHS.

The Vikings’ next tournament is the Steve Deaton Varsity Memorial on Jan. 11, at Douglas High School, in Minden Nev.

“We’re looking forward to seeing their success in the upcoming weeks and into our regional and state tournaments,” the coach says. “Head down, work hard, make history as we’re looking for multiple champions this year at state.”

