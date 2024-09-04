STHS football starts season: one loss, one win

WHEATLAND, Calif. – The Viking football teams hit the road for two games to start the 2024 season. Their first stop was in Wheatland, Calif., on Aug. 23, where the hope was to reverse the 55-12 loss they suffered last season against the Pirates.

It was a defensive battle as both offenses struggled to find any consistency.

The vastly improved Viking defense was determined to not allow Wheatland the opportunity to pour on the points. The Vikings did just that and held the Pirates to a score of 14 total points as their final score.

Defensively, 6’3″ junior middle linebacker Logan Kelso was the spearhead of that defense.

In head coach Adam Fountain’s own words, “Logan’s presence at middle backer makes a huge difference. He has worked hard in the weight room, along with several other teammates, and it has really made a difference.”

While the Viking offense scored quickly and held a lead well into the second half, they couldn’t sustain drives, resulting in a final score loss of 8-14.

Coach Fountain was quick to emphasize that although the game was technically a loss, he can see how the offseason work has the program moving in the right direction. Other standout performances were turned in by seniors Vinny Gangitano, Ronan Fisher and several others.

Friday, Aug. 30, South Tahoe took on Golden Sierra High School. Once again, the Viking’s defense was dominant holding Golden Sierra to six points as the announcer kept reminding South Tahoe that the temperature on the field was 92 degrees.

This time the Vikings’ offense stepped up with 42 points as they ran through the Grizzlies’ defense for close to 400 Yards.

Coach Fountain had made some position adjustments in the front five and they repeatedly opened holes for junior running backs Logan DeBaum and Marcus Haven. The 5’8″ 150 pound DeBaum scored on two long runs of 60 and 90 yards and totaled a little over 200 yards on the ground.

The 6’1″ 190 pound Haven totaled over 100 yards on the ground. The pair brought back nickname memories of the old Thunder and Lightning duos in college and professional football. Senior quarterback Eli Aguilar remains at the controls for the third straight year and has demonstrated great leadership in practice and games.

Coach Fountain appreciates the emphasis on ball control from the offense and loves the grit and determination of the front line defenders. In his second year at the helm, he is doing everything he can to make his vision for Viking football a reality.

The Vikings are now at 1-1 and look forward to being on their home turf Friday night, Sept. 6, when they will take on the Dayton Dust Devils.

Freshmen and junior varsity both off to a fast start

The junior varsity team is off to a dominant 2-0 start. At Wheatland, it was a fast start with Conner Hennessee capping off the first of his two scores with a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Quarterback Jonah Benivides had a score of his own and led the offense very well. The junior Vikings forced four turnovers with one ending in a recovery and touchdown for Tyler George.

The JV team followed that first win with a 31-0 win over Golden Sierra. The scoring rout started with a blocked punt and return by the combination of Conner Hennesse and Devin Montank. It was a lot like the varsity game in the fact that the offensive line set the tone for the running game. Sophomore Spencer Chen delivered with a 50 yard run of his own. The coaching staff has an experienced group as a majority of the JV players were also on JV last year. The experience has paid off on both offense and defense.

Freshmen Program Returns

For the first time in ten years the Vikings have a freshmen team. Thirty-two players came out and they will play a short but important schedule. Although they started the season with a tough loss to a strong Wheatland team, they are steadily progressing on both sides of the ball. They also got to be a part of the win over Golden Sierra as the JV’s built a good lead and then turned the game over to the freshmen. Angelo Albandano and Sebastian Torres have led the way on the ground while several others have contributed up front and in the secondary on defense.