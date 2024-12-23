STHS Nordic ski team approaches season with optimism

The STHS Nordic ski team during practice at Kirkwood this season.

Provided / Kyle Tomes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Eight student athletes on South Tahoe High School’s Nordic ski team are preparing for their season with weekly training sessions at Kirkwood.

“We’re optimistic about the team’s performance and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish this year,” coach Kyle Tomes says. “We’re fortunate to have a solid snow base to start the season.”

Both returning and new Nordic athletes will jump from holiday celebrations into competition at the start of the new year. Their season opening race is scheduled for Jan. 3 at the Auburn Ski Club in Soda Springs.

“It’s shaping up to be an exciting season with a mix of experience and new energy on the team,” Tomes says.

He’s looking forward to this second year coaching the Vikings and seeing the continued development of returning athletes. Three seniors have dedicated themselves to the sport since sixth grade. “I’m eager to watch them compete at their highest level yet.”

The coach is also looking forward to seeing the growth in less experienced athletes with other seniors trying the sport for the first time, and sophomores participating in their second Nordic season.

This year, the team plans on collaborating more closely with the middle school’s Nordic team to strengthen the program and encourage more student participation at the high school level.

To stay updated on the season, follow the team’s Instagram page @sths.nordicski .