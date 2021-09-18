Still no timetable for reopening of US 50

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Officials said conversations are occurring daily in regards to reopening U.S. Highway 50, but there is still no estimated date as to when traffic may start flowing again.

A joint press release from the Forest Service, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire Incident Management Team on Friday evening said they understand the frustration the highway closure has caused.

“US 50 remains closed at this time, and we understand the frustration this has caused residents, business owners and the general public, particularly as it appears the fire no longer poses an imminent threat along the US 50 corridor,” said the statement. “The public should be aware that multiple conversations between all agencies involved in the decision-making process about when to open the highway to residents, commerce and tourists are occurring daily. Considerations include more than whether fire is visible.”

Officials said issues including damage assessment, and public safety concerns such as hazardous trees, utility wires, damaged and dangerous poles and other things that could pose significant injury or death to members of the public are all important components of the decision-making process.

“US Highway 50 will be open when these considerations are mitigated,” said the statement.