Stillwell family, friends host Bread & Broth meal

Supporting a Bread & Broth meal on Jan. 2 included (from left) Michelle Lam, Roberta Stillwell, Cara Palomino and Chris Kozlowski.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program invites individuals, families, service clubs/organizations, and businesses to sponsor a B&B Monday Meal which serves our dinner guests a hot, full-course, nutritious dinner at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.

To sponsor an Adopt A Day, a $300 tax-deductible donation is made and the sponsor is encouraged to send up to five sponsor volunteers to assist the B&B volunteers with the dinner’s setup, serving, and cleanup at their designated Monday Meal.

The program began in 2011 and has successfully been providing the sponsors and their crews the opportunity to participate in a truly rewarding volunteer experience that has a meaningful impact on those we serve.

On Jan. 2, the Monday Meal was sponsored by the Raymond and Roberta Stillwell.

In addition to Roberta, their daughter Cara Palomino and friends Michelle Lam and Chris Kozlowski joined the B&B volunteers to serve the community members who attended the free dinner. “Starting the new year out with kindness!” proclaimed Michelle. “It was wonderful seeing all the smiling faces and know we brought joy to them this day!”

Raymond and Roberta have been long time supporters of the Adopt A Day program, volunteering many times over the years as a family and as Rotarians. Thank you for your many hours of service and for bringing your family and friends to participate in serving a filling and nutritious meal to our dinner guests.

Submitted by Bread & Broth