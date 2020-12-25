Stimulus includes protections for alpine lakes like Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The new stimulus legislation recently approved by Congress includes funding to protect alpine lakes, including Tahoe, from invasive species.

The Water Resources Development Act was included at the request of senators including Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats.

“Invasive species are a threat to alpine lakes across the country including Nevada’s Lake Tahoe,” said Masto.

She said the pilot program will provide up to $25 million over the next three years for the project.

Rosen said those lakes are at risk from invasive species and the water resources act, which is passed every two years to provide infrastructure funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to study, plan and develop measures to prevent, reduce or eradicate aquatic invasive species in them.