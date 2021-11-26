STMS hoops team pulls off winning season despite fire hurdles
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. − Nobody knew if there would be a basketball season at South Tahoe Middle School this fall. But the seventh-grade girls pulled off a winning record (5-2) and a third place finish on Oct. 16 in the Tah-Neva Basketball Tournament at Eagle Valley Middle School in Carson City.
The Lake Tahoe Unified School District postponed the start of school with the evacuations due to the Caldor Fire. When the kids finally walked through the STMS doors, their opponents in the Tah-Neva League had already played half their season. And this, after no season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Still, with only two practices under their belts, the South Tahoe team boarded a bus for their first game against Eagle Valley Middle School in late September.
Coach Jim “Jimbo” Matthews was elated when the team came home with a win.
Ask Coach Matthews for his highlight of the season and you’ll hear, “It was how much fun they all had … I think it was the most positive season ever.”
The Tah-Neva Division 2 (Big Schools) is Alder Creek (Truckee), Carson, Carson Valley, Eagle Valley, Pau Wa Lu, and South Tahoe middle school.
