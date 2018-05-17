South Tahoe Middle School students staging production of ‘Giants in the Sky’

The next production by Tahoe Arts Project will take the stage this coming Friday and Saturday.

South Tahoe Middle School students will perform "Giants in the Sky" at Lake Tahoe Community College's Duke Theater at 7 p.m. May 18 and 19.

Rehearsals began in the middle of March and the cast has been rehearsing two days a week, with an additional rehearsal being added to each week closer to the production.

"This magical story explores the world of giants who live above the clouds. Ever since they left Earth a long time ago, the giants have made a life up above where their job is to keep the sky beautiful," states a description from TAP. "They polish the stars, poke the clouds to let it rain and paint the sunsets. But there is one curious giant who wonders what life is like on Earth, so she steals a key to the locked up "beanstalk" and embarks on an adventure down below."

"Giants in the Sky" is directed by Richard Sargent and choreographed by Kylee Weiss.

Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 6:15 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 530 542-3632 or visit tahoeartsproject.org.