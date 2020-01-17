Letter: “Stop the fun killing” … Be careful what you wish for (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

(Re: “Stop the fun killing” published Jan. 10)

Ms. Sharpe, I’m afraid you’re wrong … partially. South Lake Tahoe is a retirement community. It’s also residential neighborhoods, businesses, educational institutions, family activities, community events and an all-year playground.

I did not move here to enjoy my life … I was born here. So I’m the one asking you – “Did you have a wish that once you moved here that Tahoe culture should accommodate you because you’re special?” Is that why you’re asking “fun-killers” like me to move?

If you continue to support overtourism, then the irreversible environmental degradation will follow.

If you follow what’s happening to our lake and its surroundings, we’re pretty much already there.

At that point, no one will want to live here, visit here, spend money here or be able to have fun here.

So be careful what you wish for.

Leona Allen, Meyers