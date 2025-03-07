Storage unit thefts are in investigation by South Tahoe Police

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A recent series of thefts at the U-Haul Storage in South Lake Tahoe is currently being investigated by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department (SLTPD), the most recent of them happening in late February.

Nicole Montoya, who experienced the most recent theft on Feb. 26, said that it’s the second time that she’s had a storage unit stolen from. The first was one in Las Vegas, which was lock-picked, but her U-Haul storage unit was different—her unit, which was at the top of the building, was broken into by someone snipping the metal fencing mesh at the top.

“It is a nightmare in there,” said Montoya of her unit. Since the theft happened at the top of the unit, many of the items fell on top of each other and blocked her from even being able to access the inside. She also has to deal with another nightmare: not having insurance that properly covers the theft.

Here in South Lake Tahoe, six thefts, including Montoya’s, have been investigated over the past four months.

The police department informed the Tribune that they are currently waiting on the corporate office to retrieve the camera footage that U-Haul consistently records, as the footage is not accessible from the store itself. U-Haul uses MAX Security for their protection.

According to U-Haul, the storage units are only accessible with either a card or a code, which are unique to customers—though the card or code can be changed at any time. There is only one entrance and exit to the area and cameras are posted there, though no cameras were pointed at the roof where the last theft happened.

To protect yourself and your items in a storage unit, you can follow these steps:

Ensure your insurance: Make sure that your items are insured and can protect you from theft

No piggybacking: Don’t let others follow you into the building without a card or code.

Codes and cards: Don’t share your card or code with others and make sure you don’t lose it.

Check in every now and again: Don’t leave your storage unit unattended for too long—it makes it a more attractive target for potential thieves

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.