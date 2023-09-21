Storm could drop snow at higher elevations in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Saturday marks the first day of fall, and with it cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Tahoe area.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s and high 30s, while a thunderstorm on Thursday could bring a chance of rain and snow at higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada.

Thursday’s storm is expected to bring scattered showers to the Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas, and could drop snow at elevations around 9,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight low temperatures this weekend are forecast to be in the high 30s and low 40s with daytime highs in the low 60s.

Weather this weekend is expected to be clear and cool with winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Another storm on the horizon could impact the region Monday night into Tuesday, and could bring snow to higher elevations in the Sierra.