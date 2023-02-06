Storm drops 2 feet of snow at Tahoe; Sunny skies expected this week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The weekend storm at Lake Tahoe dropped more than 2 feet of snow over a couple of days and have left behind chilly temps, icy roads and chain controls on most basin highways.
Homewood Mountain Resort, Palisades Tahoe and Northstar California all reported receiving at least 2 feet of snow with lesser amounts along the South Shore, 17 inches at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and about a foot at Sierra-at-Tahoe.
Following the storm will be chilly temperatures and sunny skies on Monday with highs in the upper 30s and the overnight low in the mid teens.
Chain controls are in effect on all Tahoe highways except on U.S. 50 and SR-89 from Meyers through South Lake Tahoe.
For road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
The rest of the week slightly above average temps set in with highs near 50 into Friday before dropping for the weekend as a chance of snow showers enter the forecast.
