Storm dumps about 2 feet of snow at Tahoe ski resorts; Much more on way

South Tahoe Refuse doesn't let the snow impact normal trash collection on Tuesday.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The latest snowstorm at Lake Tahoe dropped about 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours leading to chain restrictions and road and school closures and more snow is on the way.

Tahoe ski resorts are reporting up to 2 feet of snow, some a little more, some a little less, and the National Weather Service in Reno has a winter weather advisory in place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for more accumulation, including 2 to 5 inches at lake level and 5 to 10 inches above 7,000 feet. The evening work commute may be impacted. Strong winds are expected to gust as high as 70 mph which the service said could lead to extensive tree damage.

According to the Tahoe Snow app, Heavenly Mountain Resort has received 26 inches of snow in the past 24 hours with Palisades Tahoe reporting 21 inches, Kirkwood Mountain Resort 19, Sierra-at-Tahoe 16 and Northstar California reported the most at 27 inches.

Due to weather and road conditions all classes have been canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Douglas County School District.

Incline Village schools will engage in online learning from home.

Road closures as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning due to snow includes traffic being held temporarily at Meyers on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit, Kingsbury Grade (Nevada State Route 207), SR-89 at Emerald Bay and SR-88 from Pickett’s Junction through Kirkwood, according to nvroads.com .

Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways, except from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe to Stateline on US-50 and for a few miles on SR-89 near Tahoma.

For road conditions, call 511, or visit Caltrans Quickmap or https://www.nvroads.com .

After the weaker storm on Wednesday, Tahoe will receive a brief break from stormy weather Thursday into Friday.

The service said it may be a good time to “Take advantage of this break to clear gutters and drains, and to restock supplies before a series of storms impacts the region this weekend into early next week.”

The service expects a series of storms to enter the region beginning on Friday which will bring the potential for significant travel impacts. Waves of moderate-to-heavy snowfall are expected in the Sierra through the weekend with multiple feet of snow possible.

Additional storms remain possible through next week.