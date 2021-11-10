Storm dumps heavy rain, some snow at Lake Tahoe; Dry, sunny days ahead

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe received more than an inch of rain and the surrounding mountains got several inches of snow from a fast moving storm that exited the region Tuesday evening.

That may be the last bit of precipitation for several days according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The storm dropped about 1.2 inches at Tahoe City, 1.1 inches at South Lake Tahoe and about 7 inches of snow at Palisades Tahoe and 4 inches at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. It also packed winds up to 70 mph which created travel restrictions Tuesday afternoon for vehicles above 10 feet on U.S. Highway 395.

The service reported 9 inches of snow overnight at the top of the Mammoth Mountain ski resort south of Yosemite National Park.

The rest of the week through the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.