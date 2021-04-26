Storm mostly fizzles at Tahoe; Warm temps on tap this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the last bit of a weekend storm moves out of the Tahoe Basin on Monday, mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are on tap for the rest of the week.

The rain and snow totals did not live up to the forecast as the system became more fragmented over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

According to SNOTEL data, a few areas in the Sierra, mainly between Echo Summit and Sonora Pass, received 3-8 inches of snow from the storm.

The wind was strong all weekend and though it didn’t accumulate, it snowed all day on Sunday. There is a 20 to 30% chance for more snow showers Monday throughout the day and into the evening according to the service.

Monday’s high will be in the low 40s with the overnight low dropping into the mid 20s. Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 20 mph with a constant flow between 5-10 mph.

The temperature gradually warms to a high of about 51 on Tuesday before freezing overnight.

The warm up begins Wednesday as temps jump into the mid 60s and into the low 70s on Thursday and Friday before slightly cooling during the weekend with highs in the high 60s.