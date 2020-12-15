Storm watch issued for Lake Tahoe; A foot of snow in forecast

The sunrise at Homewood Mountain Resort on Monday morning. Provided / Homewood



Strong wind will accompany another snow storm headed for Lake Tahoe this week.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe Basin from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Heavy snow is possible during that time and wind could gust as high as 100 mph over Sierra ridges.

Total snow accumulations are expected to range between 3 and 8 inches for Tahoe communities and up to a foot above 7,000 feet.

Travel is expected to be difficult in the mountains and will likely affect the Thursday morning commute.

Officials recommend putting together an emergency kit for the car that includes tire chains, extra food, water and clothing.

Once the storm moves out Thursday night, mostly sunny skies return for the weekend with highs near 50 and the lows in the mid 20s.