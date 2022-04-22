Storms drops about 2 feet of snow on Tahoe resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day storm has delivered more than two feet of snow to the Sierra.
Palisades Tahoe is reporting 28 inches of new snowfall and Kirkwood Mountain Resort is reporting 2 feet.
Chains are still required over mountain passes and many highways at Lake Tahoe.
In South Lake Tahoe, through Stateline and along the East Shore on U.S. Highway 50, there are no travel restrictions.
The avalanche warning from the Sierra Avalanche Center expired at 7 a.m. Friday morning and the winter weather warning from the National Weather Service in Reno expires at 11 a.m.
There is a 40% chance of snow showers continuing throughout the day but no snow accumulation is expected.
After the 3-day storm moves out of the region Friday evening, sunny skies, and light winds, will rule the next few days.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 53 and Sunday will be sunny with a high of 60 and calm winds.
6:45 | 24hr Snow Total: 24"— Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) April 22, 2022
Forecast @ 8,000': Mostly cloudy, chance of snow & thunderstorms. L20° H34°, West winds ~15mph, gusts to 25mph. Winter Storm Warning until 11am.
Rd Conds: @CaltransDist10 or 800-427-7623
TRAIL HOTLINE @ 209-258-7444
Updates: https://t.co/veg9VMEh98
