Storm drops over a foot of snow on Tahoe’s North Shore, less across lake

Over a foot of fresh snow is on Tahoe’s North Shore Wednesday morning but a lot less fell across the lake.

North Shore resorts, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Sugar Bowl are reporting up to 16 and 13 inches, respectively, while Sierra-at-Tahoe received about 4 inches.

The National Weather Service in Reno said early Wednesday morning that a weak system will move through the region today that could drop a couple more inches, but after that moves out, sunny days are forecast for the next week or so.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers in South Lake Tahoe.

Chain controls can be found here.

The wind howled through the pines most of the night and is still strong Wednesday morning. The service issued a Lake Wind Advisory and that remains in effect through 4 p.m.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 mph through the day but will taper off, along with any showers, Wednesday evening.

Anybody getting out on the lake in a kayak, paddle board or small boat should be cautious as waves up to 4 feet could easily capsize small vessels.

After overnight temps drop into the teens, the thermometer starts to rise. The high Thursday is expected to reach 40 with weekend high temps in the mid 40s. The overnight lows will be in the mid to high 20s through the weekend.