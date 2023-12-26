Storms on the horizon but little to no snow accumulation expected

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – While it was a disappointment for many people to not have a White Christmas, a series of storms on the horizon could give the basin some late holiday cheer.

“After a quiet but mostly cloudy day today, the first in a series of storms impacts the region tomorrow into early Thursday with breezy winds and light mountain snow,” according to the National Weather Service Reno Office.

There is a chance of snow mixed with rain throughout Wednesday into the evening and ending Thursday afternoon.

Friday in the day there will be a break from the weather before a larger storm could hit that evening.

According to OpenSnow , “The next system looks to have a bit more forcing and digs farther south and elongates as it moves into CA, but also takes on a bit of a negative tilt.”

“While this system could push some heavier precipitation into the foothills than the first system, the models disagree on how much of that moisture will be able to push up to and over the crest into the Tahoe basin. Most of the models now only show 2-3 tenths of an inch reaching the crest,” the OpenSnow report continues.

There are mixed reports on the potential for storms on New Year’s Eve.

“The storm door remains at least ajar next week to kick off 2024 with possibility for several waves to crash into the west coast,” said NWS.