Storytime at Zephyr Cove Library on Wednesdays through April
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Zephyr Cove Library will host Storytime for all ages from 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through April 26.
Each event will have a craft or activity included.
The library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Parking is available in the upper and lower parking lots. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library at library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841.
