STPUD awarded for financial, technology excellence

Mitch Cochran from Municipal Information Systems Association of California, presenting the IT Award to (from left) Chris Skelly, Brian Bartlett, Judy Leong and Jessica Mendoza

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District has received two prestigious awards for excellence in financial reporting and technology practices.

“The receipt of the finance award for 27 consecutive years and the IT award for 10 years is a testament to the expertise and professionalism of our employees,” said Paul Hughes, chief financial officer for the district.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the District’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the district and its management team.

The district also received the Excellence in Technology Practices Award from Municipal Information Systems Association of California. One of only 18 recipients throughout the state of California, the district was recognized for its exemplary information technology practices.

Board President Kelly Sheehan presents the Financial Award to (from left) Paul Hughes, Debbie Henderson, Heidi Baugh and Greg Dupree.

Provided

Excellence Award winners represent agency IT functions that are the best of the best. Recipients of this award subject themselves to a detailed and comprehensive audit performed by a team of their peers from other MISAC member agencies. For an agency to receive distinction, they must prove that they have exceeded industry standards in technology focused areas such as: Customer Satisfaction, Budget and Strategic Planning, Purchasing, Operations and Staffing, Professional Development and Training, Disaster Preparation and Recovery, Policies and Procedures, and Security.

“This award is further confirmation that the district has some of the most qualified IT professionals who work hard, year after year to innovate, provide, and maintain effective and reliable technology solutions that protect the physical and digital assets,” said Chris Skelly, manager of information technology. “This award also represents the technology first culture and adoption from all departments at the district, and immense support from our general manager and Board of Directors.”