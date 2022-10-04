STPUD Board of Directors candidate forum set for Oct. 11

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District is hosting a Board of Directors candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the district’s board room.

Four candidates are running for three seats this November. Candidates include incumbent Director Nick Exline, incumbent Director Shane Romsos, former Director Duane Wallace and newcomer Nick Haven. After 13 years of service, Director Chris Cefalu is not running.

The forum is open to the public and is an opportunity for the community to attend and hear from the four candidates. Each candidate will give an opening statement, answer questions posed by the audience, and then provide a closing statement. The forum is anticipated to last approximately two hours.

The STPUD is a public agency that supplies drinking water and provides sewage collection, treatment, and export to protect Tahoe’s delicate ecosystem.

The board room is located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

For more information, visit http://www.stpud.us or contact Melonie Guttry at 530-543-6203.