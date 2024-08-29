STPUD customers can receive free ‘smart’ water monitoring device

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Eligible South Tahoe Public Utility District customers can receive a free smart water monitoring device to detect leaks, prevent water damage and be a part of a state-wide study.

California passed Senate Bill 1157 that sets new water use objectives for urban water suppliers. The regulation sets a state-wide indoor water use standard of 42 Gallons per Capita per Day beginning January 1, 2030. The Department of Water Resources is working with Flume to evaluate the feasibility of these future indoor residential water use standards and assist with analyzing their impacts and benefits.

This multi-million-dollar study will utilize Flume’s network of over 50,000 sensors deployed throughout California. Flume is also collaborating with over 50 California water agencies, including South Tahoe Public Utility District, to provide free “smart” water monitors. The Flume water monitor differs from the District’s standard water meter by offering unique technology that enables homeowners to understand how water is used inside and outside their home, down to the individual fixtures. Residents install the device onto their meter in just 10 minutes and use a mobile app to view water use and receive 24/7 instant leak detection.

“We’ve learned that working with the state when they develop new regulations ensures Tahoe’s unique climate and population are considered,” said Shelly Thomsen, Director of Public and Legislative Affairs. “We previously worked with the state to make sure our dense forests were taken into consideration when using aerial imagery to determine outdoor water use. We also helped them develop the seasonal population variance so all the water used by our visitors can be incorporated into South Lake’s water budget.”

Of South Tahoe Public Utility District’s 14,000 metered water customers, there are 3,000 customers with water meters that are compatible with the Flume device. These customers will receive an invitation email and can sign-up to receive a free Flume smart water monitoring device.

“Participation in this program is completely voluntary and will help residents save water and the state determine if their indoor water use objective is achievable,” said Thomsen. “We want to make sure that regulations aren’t solely based on how Southern California and Bay area residents use water.”