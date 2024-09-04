 STPUD Expands Customer Assistance Program 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Low-income South Lake Tahoe residents may be eligible to receive a discount on their monthly water and sewer bill through South Tahoe Public Utility District’s expanded Customer Assistance Program. Effective September 1, 2024, eligible low-income STPUD customers can qualify for a 15 or 25% discount off their water and sewer rate.

“During our rate increase workshops last winter, we heard from members in our community who are really struggling,” said Shane Romsos, Vice President of STPUD Board of Directors. “By creating an additional assistance tier, this will help provide relief to some of our customers on a fixed income.”

Who Qualifies

STPUD’s Customer Assistance Program is available to permanent full-time residential customers. There are two different programs for qualifying customers:

1. A 25% discount off your standard residential sewer and water rate for customers enrolled in Liberty Utilities’ California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program. The CARE Program is available to households with income up to 200% of the federal poverty guideline (ex. family of four with a total combined annual income less than $62,400) or who participate in at least one of the following programs: Medi-Cal/Medicaid, CalFresh/SNAP, TANF/Tribal TANF, WIC, Medi-Cal for Families, LIHEAP, Supplementary Security Income, Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, and/or Head Start Income Eligible (Tribal Only).

2. A 15% discount off your standard residential sewer and water rate for customers with maximum household income up to 300% of the federal poverty guideline (ex. family of four with a total combined annual income less than $93,600). For more information on eligibility, visit http://www.stpud.us/financial-assistance-programs.

How to Apply

South Tahoe Public Utility District customers can apply for either Customer Assistance Programs online by signing into their WaterSmart account (https://stpud.watersmart.com/ ) or in person at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe. For questions, call Customer Service at 530-544-6474 or emailcs@stpud.us . For more information, visit http://www.stpud.us/financial-assistance-programs .

