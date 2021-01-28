STPUD extends COVID-19 rate relief program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors recently extended its COVID-19 rate relief program to assist residents and businesses that are facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

The district’s COVID-19 program offers a 50% credit up to $3,000 for the next quarterly sewer bill for customers in need.

“Extending the rate relief program is necessary because it’s obvious that the community is still suffering from the financial effects of COVID,” said Kelly Sheehan, board president, in a press release.

The board had previously approved two rounds of rate relief credit since the start of the pandemic. By extending the program, impacted customers can sign-up for the first time or can sign-up again to receive another credit. This program compliments measures the board has already adopted to help customers during the pandemic, including waiving late fees since the pandemic began, officials said.

Residential sewer customers whose primary residence is in the district’s service area, business sewer customers, and multi-family residential sewer customers that have been negatively affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 are eligible to sign-up.

Applications will be received through March 31. To apply, visit here.