STPUD extends COVID-19 Rate Relief Program

South Lake Tahoe – The South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors extended the COVID-19 Rate Relief Program to assist residents and businesses that are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District’s COVID-19 Rate Relief Program offers a 50% credit up to $3,000 for the next quarterly sewer bill for customers in need.

“We’re extending the rate relief program because our community just entered another phase of restrictions, which could cause economic hardship for our customers,” said Randy Vogelgesang, Board President in a press release.

The Board had originally approved a one-time rate relief credit in September.

By extending the program, impacted customers can sign-up for the first time or can sign-up again to receive a second credit. This program compliments measures the District Board has already adopted to help customers during the pandemic, including waiving late fees since the pandemic began.

Residential sewer customers whose primary residence is in the District’s service area, business sewer customers, and multi-family residential sewer customers that have been negatively affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 are eligible to sign-up. Applications will be received through Dec. 31.

To apply, visit https://stpud.us/covid-19-response/.