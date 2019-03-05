South Tahoe Public Utility District hosting meeting to update community on toxic PCE plume

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local water providers are hosting a public meeting Wednesday to update the community on the groundwater contaminant tetrachloroethylene, PCE, found in groundwater at the South Tahoe "Y" area.

The meeting will cover recent actions taken by the water suppliers — South Tahoe Public Utility District, Lukins Brothers Water Company and Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association — to protect public water supplies, according to STPUD.

The University Of Nevada Desert Research Institute will describe the groundwater model used to evaluate different clean-up scenarios. Initial findings and results will be presented. The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board will discuss recent activities taken to assess the contaminant.

This meeting is a follow-up to a public meeting in November that provided an overview of the range of alternatives being considered to remove PCE from groundwater.

PCE was used as a solvent for dry cleaning clothes and degreasing metal, but eventually listed as a probable carcinogen and toxic pollutant in the late 1980s.

The plume in South Lake Tahoe, at least in part, originated from Lake Tahoe Laundry Works, which operated from the 1970s until 2011 near the Y, the Tribune previously reported. The PCE spilled during deliveries of the chemical to its coin-operated dry cleaning unit that was in use from 1972 to 1979.

In 1989, PCE was discovered in drinking wells near the intersection of U.S. 50 and California Route 89, referred to as the Y. It still remains in groundwater and is now believed to cover more than 400 acres, according to STPUD.

All of the water provided by the water suppliers meet drinking water standards and is safe to drink, STPUD added.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, March 6, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Lake Tahoe Airport, 1901 Airport Road in South Lake Tahoe.

Click here for information or to watch a recording of the public meetings.