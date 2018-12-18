STPUD hosting meeting to discuss past, future improvements

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District will host a meeting to update the public on a number of upgrades to the district's various systems and provide information on the improvements still needed.

The meeting will take place Thursday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. It comes roughly four years after the board of directors approved a series of annual rate increases to fund more than $50 million in improvements to South Tahoe's water, wastewater, and recycled water systems.

The upgrades, deemed critical by the district, aimed to lower long-term costs, improve fire protection flow, protect the environment and ensure long-term, quality service.

Over the last five years, the district has installed more than 200 new fire hydrants and 23,000 feet of larger waterlines to improve fire flow throughout its service area. To comply with a California state mandate, the district installed 5,400 new water meters, with the final 2,000 to be completed in the next two years.

Despite the progress, the district says much more work — which will need more investment — remains when it comes to providing adequate fire flow throughout the entire service area.

According to STPUD, more than 10 percent of its service area still lacks access to a fire hydrant that will provide sufficient fire flow.

And upgrades to other facilities, the five largest sewer pump stations and treatment plant, according to STPUD.

The Dec. 20 meeting will take place in the District Board Room at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive in South Lake Tahoe.