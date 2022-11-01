STPUD joins association, seeks funding opportunities to upgrade water infrastructure

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District has rejoined the Mountain Counties Water Resources Association, officials announced Tuesday.

The association serves 57 executive, affiliate, and associate members across 12 of California’s mountain counties, including Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Tuolumne, and Yuba counties.

South Tahoe Public Utility District has rejoined the association’s executive membership.

The district has been providing water and sewer services to the community of South Lake Tahoe since 1950.

“South Tahoe Public Utility District is excited to join Mountain Counties Water Resources Association to work together to promote regional issues,” said STPUD Public Affairs and Conservation Manager Shelly Thomsen in a news release. “Of particular interest to us is identifying additional funding opportunities to upgrade water infrastructure for fire suppression in the wildland urban interface.”

The district’s water system serves more than 14,000 residential water connections, 660 commercial and government sites, and maintains 16 active wells. Their collection system serves 17,000 connections, and includes 330 miles of sewer lines and 42 lift stations.

The district’s service area includes portions of El Dorado County within the Tahoe Basin, California State Route 89 north to Cascade Lake, SR-89 south to Luther Pass, U.S. Highway 50 east to the Nevada state line, and US 50 west to Echo Lake.More information about STPUD can be found at https://stpud.us/ .