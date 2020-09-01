STPUD announces rate relief program for virus-affected customers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors adopted a temporary COVID-19 Rate Relief Program to assist residents and businesses that are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. The district’s relief program offers a 50% credit to one quarterly sewer bill for customers in need.
“This pandemic has impacted some in our community more than others,” said Randy Vogelgesang, board president, in a press release. “We felt that we needed to do our part to help our customers who need it the most.”
This program compliments measures the board has already adopted to help customers during the pandemic, including no shutoffs for non-payment, waiving late fees and adopting a zero percent rate increase.
Residential, business and multi-family sewer customers whose primary residence is in STPUD’s service area that have been negatively affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 are eligible to apply.
Applications will be received through Oct. 30. To apply, visit https://stpud.us/covid-19-response/
