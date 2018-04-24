South Tahoe Public Utility District recognized for transparency

South Tahoe Public Utility District was recently awarded the district transparency certificate of excellence through California Special District's Association. According to STPUD, it is the second time the district has received the recognition.

The certificate requires compliance in three best practice areas including: basic transparency including the brown act; website; and public outreach. The application was an extensive process, consisting of 44 documents and 158 pages that were reviewed by representatives of two peer agencies, Tahoe City Public Utility District and South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce, according to STPUD.

"This achievement demonstrates the district's commitment to being open and accessible, while engaging the public and creating greater awareness of district activities," stated a press release from STPUD.