STPUD recommends homeowners check sprinkler systems

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Public Utility district is reminding homeowners to thoroughly check their sprinkler systems before wasting water and money.

Here are four simple steps the district recommends to spruce up your irrigation system before watering the yard:

Inspect — Check your system for clogged, broken, or missing sprinkler heads. Evaluate spray patterns for even water pressure. Are sprinklers of similar make and model used in each zone? Do all sprinklers within a zone have the same flow rate? If you’re not the do-it-yourself type, go with a pro—hire an irrigation professional.

Connect — Examine points where the sprinkler heads connect to pipes/hoses. If water is pooling in your landscape or you have large wet or dry area, you could have a leak in your system. A leak as small as the tip of a ballpoint pen can waste around 6,300 gallons of water per month.

Direct — Are you watering the driveway, house, or sidewalk instead of your yard? Are plants or other objects blocking the spray pattern? Redirect sprinklers to apply water only to your lawn or prized plants.

Select — An improperly scheduled irrigation controller can waste a lot of water and money. Update your system’s schedule monthly, or select a weather-based or sensor-based smart controller to take the guesswork out of scheduling.

Make sure your irrigation clock is set to run during the right days. Even numbered street addresses water Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Odd numbered street addresses water Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Irrigating exclusively with drip or other low-flow systems is exempt from designated irrigation days. Need to water daily to establish a new sod or freshly applied seed? Contact South Tahoe Public Utility District to apply for an irrigation days exemption.

If you want some help inspecting, troubleshooting, scheduling and selecting upgrades for your irrigation system, contact STPUD for a free “Water Wise Landscape Consultation” to assist you with your sprinkler.

Call 530-543-6268 or email jcressy@stpud.us for more information.