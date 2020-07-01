STPUD seeks input from private well owners

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe Public Utility District is asking private well owners to take a 5-10 minute survey about their well, water usage and any concerns they may have.

For participation in the survey, the district is offering guidance on well maintenance, a free site check to help prevent contamination from entering the well and free water testing to understand the well’s water quality, according to a press release.

Despite living next to one of the deepest and clearest lakes in the United States, South Lake Tahoe’s primary source of drinking water comes from groundwater. Groundwater is a shared natural resource that customers of South Tahoe Public Utility District, Lukins Brothers Water Company, Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association Water Company, and over 600 private well owners rely on for fresh, clean drinking water.

South Tahoe Public Utility District serves as the groundwater sustainability agency for South Lake Tahoe. As such, the district works closely with local water suppliers, private well owners and regulators to develop and apply the groundwater management plan.

By stepping up to serve as the GSA, the district is helping to ensure that locals have the primary say, and responsibility for, managing local groundwater resources, instead of the state.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The groundwater well survey is being provided in the form of a questionnaire which can be completed either from home, by phone, or on-line.

Results from the private well owner survey will be used to help inform the district about drinking water concerns within South Lake Tahoe’s groundwater basin.

For more information, contact Jason Brand at 530-544-6474 ext. 6260 or visit http://www.stpud.us.