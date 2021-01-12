STPUD seeks input on groundwater management plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District is seeking input as they update the groundwater management plan for the greater South Lake Tahoe area.

Groundwater is the primary source of drinking water for more than 90% of the public and private water systems located throughout this area. Seeking input from beneficial uses and users of groundwater ensures the region’s Groundwater Management Plan assess current groundwater conditions, reflects local groundwater concerns and offers an appropriate long-term management plan to ensure our community has a sustainable source of clean water supply.

The South Tahoe Public Utility District manages the Groundwater Sustainability Agency on the South Shore in collaboration with the El Dorado Water Agency. GSA is responsible for developing and implementing an approved groundwater management plan for the region.

As such, a review and assessment of the plan is needed periodically. As part of this process both GSAs will be working with local water providers, private well owners, and resource management and planning agencies to ensure the water needs and issues in our area are addressed.

To learn more about the process and get involved, visit stpud.us/groundwater/.

Source: STPUD