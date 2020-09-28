STPUD to celebrate 70 years with virtual ceremony

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Public Utility District will celebrate its 70th anniversary Wednesday with a video conference call.

Participants will hear stories, including how the community transitioned from pumping sewage into the lake to becoming the first wastewater treatment plant in the world to treat tertiary levels, said a press release from the district.

Over the years the district has acquired and upgraded small water systems to provide the Tahoe Tap and fire flow capacity that South Lake Tahoe has today.

The anniversary conference call will take place from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

