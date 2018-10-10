South Tahoe Public Utility District upgrades metering technology

Residents and businesses in South Lake Tahoe can track their water use thanks to a shift to advanced metering infrastructure.

That change to the new system, which tracks water usage hourly, replaces old quarterly meter reads, according to South Tahoe Public Utility District.

Residents can register for a free online tool called WaterSmart that allows customers to view their water usage, set up usage notifications and troubleshoot problems before faced with a high bill.

Each resident's data can be customized, taking into account information such as yard size, the number of toilets, and number of residents, according to STPUD. Residents can view past usage and estimated future usage, and compare their water use to neighbors with similar property types and features.

"Since we've launched the online tool, over 1,200 customers have been notified of leaks, the majority of which have taken easy steps to fix the problem," Jessica Henderson, customer service specialist, said in a press release. "Most detected leaks stem from a leaky toilet flap, a broken valve on the irrigation system or a shut-off valve that hasn't been fully opened or closed. Alerting customers of these hidden leaks saves water and money."

South Tahoe Public Utility District customers can register at mywater.stpud.us using their billing account number.