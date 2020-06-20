STPUD waives late fees for water, sewer in June
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors approved waiving late fees for water and sewer bills due at the end of June.
“We recognize that some in our community are financially struggling,” said Randy Vogelgesang, board president, in a press release. “Waiving late fees for bills due during COVID-19 provides customers some relief.”
Customers with questions or those facing hardships are encouraged to contact the District at 530-544-6474 to find out about various services and payment options available.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User