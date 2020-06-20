STPUD waives late fees for water, sewer in June

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors approved waiving late fees for water and sewer bills due at the end of June.

“We recognize that some in our community are financially struggling,” said Randy Vogelgesang, board president, in a press release. “Waiving late fees for bills due during COVID-19 provides customers some relief.”

Customers with questions or those facing hardships are encouraged to contact the District at 530-544-6474 to find out about various services and payment options available.